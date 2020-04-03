AllHipHop
Cardi B Gives Fans Coronavirus Update After ER Room Visit Over Stomach Pains

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B let her fans know she is doing alright after she had to go to the emergency room due to severe stomach pains.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Cardi B has assured fans she isn’t suffering from coronavirus symptoms after checking herself into a hospital emergency room on Wednesday night (April 1st).

The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker told Twitter followers she had been suffering with “real bad stomach problems” for the last few days, and when she could no longer stand the pain, she decided to head to her local medical facility.

She was treated and discharged, and in an Instagram Live post on Thursday, the hip-hop star insisted her ailment had nothing to do with the COVID-19 outbreak.

cardi twitter (1)

“I’ve been very f##king sick these past five days… not corona,” she said. “I have really bad stomach issues… I started throwing up…”

Cardi revealed she even took a pregnancy test “’cause a b##ch never f##king knows,” but the results were negative.

The 27-year-old, who is married to Migos rapper Offset, the father of her daughter Kulture, is still ill but has been advised to “drink ginger tea” by her doctor, who denied her request for an in-home visit due to coronavirus concerns.

Cardi believes her stomach troubles are related to her diet, as she has been forced to rely on restaurant take-outs while stuck in Los Angeles.

“I don’t have nobody to cook for me,” she complained. “I hired a chef two times and they were nasty and expensive!”

“I threw up seven times… I didn’t want to go to the hospital… (but) I went to the hospital,” Cardi continued, admitting press coverage of her ER visit prompted her publicist to get in touch.

“It ain’t nothing coronavirus-related, thank God!” she added.

Cardi explained she has another doctor’s appointment scheduled for Friday.

