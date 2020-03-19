Cardi B Giving Away Royalties From Coronavirus Hit Single

Cardi B is doing something good with the profits from her unexpected ht single caused by the coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B has promised to donate her royalties from a single that samples her rant about the coronavirus to those hardest hit by the pandemic.

The star took to Instagram last week to express her fears about the disease, as the number of cases in the U.S. grew.

Fans became obsessed with her memorable way of saying "coronavirus," and the line "this s##t is real" - which many blended with hip-hop beats to create their own tracks, with one by DJ iMarkkeyz reaching the top ten in the iTunes chart in the U.S.

Cardi and iMarkkeyz have now pledged to donate their share of the profits from the track to those suffering financial hardship due to the outbreak, which has resulted in the shutdown of businesses including restaurants and bars.

"YES !THATS WHAT WE GOING TO DO ! Keep in mind you don't get your money right away...but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus .We will Donate !" Cardi wrote, quoting iMarkkeyz' own tweet promising a followers he'd share the profits.

The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker has given the remix her blessing, retweeting fans' videos of themselves dancing to the track, and excitedly monitoring its chart progress, as it reached number nine in America on Tuesday.

"I might (as) well do a damn music video," Cardi tweeted, before adding, "I'm boutta tell Atlantic (her record label) to put this song on Spotify."

Explaining she was in discussion about gaining royalties, she also wrote: "The fact this damn coronavirus song is charting on iTunes....Hold on ..let me hit the Dj up and Atlantic so I can't get my damn coins."

It has also charted with iTunes in 30 countries across the world, providing fans with light relief during a global pandemic that is forcing many to stay in their homes to avoid spreading the disease.