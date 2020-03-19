AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Cardi B Giving Away Royalties From Coronavirus Hit Single

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B is doing something good with the profits from her unexpected ht single caused by the coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B has promised to donate her royalties from a single that samples her rant about the coronavirus to those hardest hit by the pandemic.

The star took to Instagram last week to express her fears about the disease, as the number of cases in the U.S. grew.

Fans became obsessed with her memorable way of saying "coronavirus," and the line "this s##t is real" - which many blended with hip-hop beats to create their own tracks, with one by DJ iMarkkeyz reaching the top ten in the iTunes chart in the U.S.

Cardi and iMarkkeyz have now pledged to donate their share of the profits from the track to those suffering financial hardship due to the outbreak, which has resulted in the shutdown of businesses including restaurants and bars.

"YES !THATS WHAT WE GOING TO DO ! Keep in mind you don't get your money right away...but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus .We will Donate !" Cardi wrote, quoting iMarkkeyz' own tweet promising a followers he'd share the profits.

The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker has given the remix her blessing, retweeting fans' videos of themselves dancing to the track, and excitedly monitoring its chart progress, as it reached number nine in America on Tuesday.

"I might (as) well do a damn music video," Cardi tweeted, before adding, "I'm boutta tell Atlantic (her record label) to put this song on Spotify."

Explaining she was in discussion about gaining royalties, she also wrote: "The fact this damn coronavirus song is charting on iTunes....Hold on ..let me hit the Dj up and Atlantic so I can't get my damn coins."

It has also charted with iTunes in 30 countries across the world, providing fans with light relief during a global pandemic that is forcing many to stay in their homes to avoid spreading the disease.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kelis Announces New Netflix Series 'Cooked With Cannabis'

Portland's Leather Storrs is co-hosting the cuisine competition.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Chop504

Cardi B Calls Out The Pentagon For Coronavirus Answers

Cardi B is pissed off at the U.S. government and their slow response to the deadly outbreak of the coronavirus, which is bringing the world to a standstill.

AllHipHop Staff

Lil Baby Declares He Doesn't Take Percocets After Questionable Clips Go Viral

The QC representative wants the world to stop thinking he's a drug addict.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Karrueche Calls Out People Calling Coronavirus The "Chinese Virus"

Donald Trump continues to use the phrase in press conferences and on Twitter.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Noname

Kourtney Kardashian Quotes Young Thug, Blames God For Coronavirus Pandemic

Kourtney borrows a theory from Young Thug to explain coronavirus, which is sweeping the world and shutting down entire countries.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

ChuckTownAssociate.

Meek Mill Calls Out North Korea As Possible Source Of The Coronavirus

Meek Mill took to Twitter to stir up a controversy surrounding the origins of COVID-19, most popularly known as the coronavirus, by linking the threat to North Korea.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

ChuckTownAssociate.

Nicki Minaj Crowned World's Richest Female Rapper

Nicki Minaj has reached a milestone that no female rapper has ever achieved before her!

AllHipHop Staff

by

Noname

Veteran Hip-Hop Journalist Producing Doc On French Rap Mag Radikal

One of the architects of Hip-Hop journalism, Miles Marshall Lewis has traveled the world in search of a funky beat and a slick lyric. He fell in love with French Hip-Hop and the magazine that shared it with the world.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Will Smith Says He Feels Responsible For Coronavirus Misinformation

Will Smith revealed he is feeling some kind of way, due to the accuracy - or inaccuracy of his hit movie "I Am Legend."

AllHipHop Staff

Krayzie Bone Calls 6ix9ine The Most Overrated Modern Artist

The Hip Hop veteran also discusses the music business, R. Kelly, and more.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)