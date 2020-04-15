AllHipHop
Cardi B Goes Live With Bernie Sanders To Discuss COVID-19, Donald Trump & Joe Biden

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

"Uncle Bernie" explains why he is backing the former VP to be the next POTUS.

(AllHipHop News) Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is no longer running for President of the United States, but he is still a very popular politician within progressive constituencies. Hip Hop artist Belcalis "Cardi B" Almánzar is one of those longtime Sanders supporters.

The Grammy-winning superstar and self-described Democratic Socialist sat down together in Detroit for a special one-on-one interview in 2019. With the current coronavirus pandemic forcing people to practice social distancing and self-quarantining, Belcalis and Bernie reunited virtually.

Last night, Cardi invited Sanders to join her Instagram Live session. Over 130,000 IG users watched the two left-leaning political junkies talk about COVID-19, the American economy, the World Health Organization, President Donald Trump, former President Barack Obama, and the presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Sander recently endorsed Biden for the presidency after he dropped out of the Democratic primary race. Cardi, who also announced she will vote for the former Vice President in November, asked Sanders why he chose to back Biden.

"When I announced that I was running for president, and there were like 18 people running, what I said is, if I don't win - I tried to win - I will endorse the Democrat who wins because Donald Trump is, to my mind, the most dangerous president in the modern history of America," said Sanders.

The Senator continued, "This is a guy who lies all the time. He doesn't believe in science. He downplayed this whole coronavirus which has led to the deaths of many thousands of people unnecessarily. He doesn't believe in the Constitution. He thinks he is above the law. So this is a bad news guy that has got to be defeated. I will do everything I can to defeat him."

Sanders went on to say that he is working with Biden to see that he becomes a more progressive candidate. According to the ex-mayor of Burlington, the Biden campaign is "moving in the right direction" on issues such as raising the minimum wage, offering affordable college, canceling student debt, immigration reform, and criminal justice reform.

