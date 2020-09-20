AllHipHop
Top Stories
Videos
Features
Opinion

Cardi B Has No Tears Left For Offset; Denies Love Child Rumors

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B opened up to talk about her divorce from superstar rapper Offset as rumors start to swirl.

(AllHipHop News) A rumored lovechild is not the reason for Cardi B's divorce decision, according to the rapper.

The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker filed papers to end her three-year marriage to Migos star Offset earlier this week, prompting speculation she had caught the rapper cheating again.

On Wednesday, unconfirmed reports suggested Offset is expecting a baby with another woman - and that torpedoed his relationship with Cardi.

But a source said there is no other child and that the report's dragging offset are false.

In fact, Cardi addressed the issue head-on during an IG Live session on Friday (September 16th) and said she and Offset simply grew apart.

"The reason for my divorce isn't because of none of that s##t that ever happened before. It's not because of cheating. I'm seeing people be like, 'Oh, he has a baby on the way.' That's a whole f##king complete lie. That's the second time people are trying to pin babies over here..."

Cardi said the real reason behind the divorce was pretty simple: she and Offset could not stop arguing.

Cardi has repeatedly reiterated there was no tablet between the two, there trying to unwind their relationship amicably.

Shortly after she filed, Cardi amended her divorce petition after realizing she has mistakenly requested "primary custody" of the couple's two-year-old daughter, Kulture.

Cardi and Offset secretly wed in 2017 and briefly split in 2018 after she accused the Migos member of cheating on her.

Offset has yet to respond to his wife's divorce petition.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dr. Dre's Wife Claims She Owns Part Of His Stage Name In Divorce War

Dr. Dre's wife is staking a claim to ownership of his name and his hit album as they battle over a huge fortune in a divorce war!

AllHipHop Staff

Young Dolph Gifts Texas Resident With A Lamborghini Aventador

Lamborghini Aventadors ain't cheap - at $500K, but Dolph gave a lucky lady her own.

ClassicOne

by

Twessight

"Love & Hip Hop" Star Says Tory Lanez And His Crew Savagely Beat Him Causing Surgery

Tory Lanez has some more legal problems to untangle after tangling with Prince of "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" inside of hotspot, Liv.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Price From Audio Push Signs To Wyclef's Recording Home, Heads Music

The Audio Push genius has taken the art to the next level with Wyclef.

ClassicOne

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Cool Dude

Rapper Paris Is Ready For Revolution With "Safe Space Invaders"

Bay Area rapper Paris is back returns with a soundtrack to the revolution with his new album "Safe Space Invaders."

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kanye Continues Crusade For Artists, Even Taylor Swift, And Drake

Kanye West vows to free every artist from their contracts...except Drake!

Mike Winslow

Rapsody Releases "12 Problems" Single Off Roc Nation's 'Reprise' Project

Listen to the southerner's bars about social injustice.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

maclemz

Metro Boomin Retweets Petition Calling For 21 Savage To Drop 'Savage Mode 2'

Do you want to see the Boominati Worldwide founder and the Slaughter Gang leader back together for another run?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

YourDaddyboy

Saba Returns With "Mrs. Whoever/Something In The Water" 2-Pack Featuring Denzel Curry

The Pivot Gang member also held a live Q&A with his fans.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)