Cardi B opened up to talk about her divorce from superstar rapper Offset as rumors start to swirl.

(AllHipHop News) A rumored lovechild is not the reason for Cardi B's divorce decision, according to the rapper.

The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker filed papers to end her three-year marriage to Migos star Offset earlier this week, prompting speculation she had caught the rapper cheating again.

On Wednesday, unconfirmed reports suggested Offset is expecting a baby with another woman - and that torpedoed his relationship with Cardi.

But a source said there is no other child and that the report's dragging offset are false.

In fact, Cardi addressed the issue head-on during an IG Live session on Friday (September 16th) and said she and Offset simply grew apart.

"The reason for my divorce isn't because of none of that s##t that ever happened before. It's not because of cheating. I'm seeing people be like, 'Oh, he has a baby on the way.' That's a whole f##king complete lie. That's the second time people are trying to pin babies over here..."

Cardi said the real reason behind the divorce was pretty simple: she and Offset could not stop arguing.

Cardi has repeatedly reiterated there was no tablet between the two, there trying to unwind their relationship amicably.

Shortly after she filed, Cardi amended her divorce petition after realizing she has mistakenly requested "primary custody" of the couple's two-year-old daughter, Kulture.

Cardi and Offset secretly wed in 2017 and briefly split in 2018 after she accused the Migos member of cheating on her.

Offset has yet to respond to his wife's divorce petition.