Cardi B Hospitalized Over Stomach Issues

Cardi B went to the hospital, after a week of suffering bad stomach pains.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B has admitted herself to the hospital after suffering “real bad stomach problems for four days.”

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper took to Twitter, where she shared a picture of her hospital bracelet and wrote that she had admitted herself after suffering bad stomach pains in since-deleted posts.

“Honestly, cause I been having some real bad stomach problems for four days, I went to the ER last night,” she penned, alongside a crying face emoji.

By this morning, however, it did indeed seem as though the "Kream" star was feeling a little better, as she took to Instagram to share a meme of Disney character Donald Duck which read: “When you’re hungry but all the food in the house needs to be cooked.”

“Mood right f##king now,” she wrote alongside the post.

The health scare comes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, for which Cardi slammed the U.S. government over its response to the public health crisis.

“Are y’all spraying s##t in the street, are y’all gonna one by one take our temperature to see if we got it?” she said during an Instagram Live stream. “How am I supposed to know that I have the Coronavirus?”

She previously confessed she was “losing my f##king mind” as she begged for answers from the government about the pandemic.