Cardi B & iMarkkeyz's 'Coronavirus' Remix Hits Billboard Rap/Hip Hop Charts

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

"Sh*t is getting real!"

(AllHipHop News) Belcalis "Cardi B" Almánzar is currently practicing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the last several weeks, she has used her quarantine-time to speak to her 61 million followers on Instagram.

One of those IG posts featured the Invasion of Privacy album creator ranting about the spread of coronavirus and being afraid of contracting the disease. Brandon "iMarkkeyz" Davidson then took Cardi's viral video (26 million views) and remixed it into a song named "Coronavirus."

After making it into the Top 10 of the U.S. iTunes chart, iMarkkeyz's "Coronavirus" is now also a Billboard-charting track. The song debuted at #9 on Billboard’s Rap Digital Song Sales chart. Plus, it landed at #13 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart.

Both iMarkkeyz and Cardi B have pledged to donate proceeds from sales of  "Coronavirus" to help families facing financial troubles as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. The remix sold 3,000 copies in its first week of release and totaled 626,000 U.S. streams in that timeframe.

