AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Cardi B Jokes About Adding Viral Remix Of Her Coronavirus Rant To Spotify

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Bronx-bred entertainer gets the meme treatment.

(AllHipHop News) Even in the midst of an international crisis, the Internet finds ways to keep people from falling into complete despair with humor. The latest trend to spread across the web is making hilarious content from Cardi B's reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Coronavirus! Coronavirus! I'm telling you, sh*t is real! Sh*t is getting real!" yelled Cardi in an Instagram video uploaded last week. The clip amassed more than 17 million views on the platform.

An online creator then took the "Bodak Yellow" rapper's IG rant and converted it into a song. There has even been footage of deejays playing "Coronavirus Remix" in clubs around the world. 

Cardi reacted to the social media hit on her Twitter page. She also retweeted other memes that included people dubbing her coronavirus vid over cartoons like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and The Fairly OddParents.

"At this point I want royalties 😩," wrote Cardi in response to seeing "Coronavirus Remix" playing in a nightspot. She later added, "I might [as] well do a damn music video 😩😂." 

The Atlantic recording artist even joked about getting the label to add the viral remix to official DSPs. Cardi tweeted, "I’m boutta tell Atlantic to put this song on Spotify 😩."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Griselda Signs First Female Rapper Armani Caesar

Westside Gunn welcomes "The Nasty Song" creator to the label.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Wu-Tang Clan Promotes Special Acronym Advice On Combating Coronavirus

Find out how you can "Protect Ya Neck."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B Profits Could Go To Humiliated Tattooed Guy

A guy who claims he was humiliated when Cardi B used his back on her mixtape cover is going after all of the money she has made since its release.

Nolan Strong

by

drogen

Kodak Black Writes a Letter to Fans from Prison

Kodak Black wrote to his fans in an open letter about his status in prison.

Fatima Barrie

by

mrmario100

Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Eternal Atake’ Debuts At No. 1 With The Biggest Streaming Week Of 2020

The project also scores the second-largest sales week of the year.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Listen: Donald Glover Drops New Surprise Album

New music from Donald Glover leaves fans in a frenzy!

Fatima Barrie

by

illseed

Waka Flocka Flame Claims the Coronavirus is "Fake"

Waka Flocka Flame believes the Coronavirus isn’t real.

Fatima Barrie

Pharrell’s SITW And The Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival Postponed

More festival cancellations have arrived.

Fatima Barrie

by

drogen

Spring Break Shot Up On Miami Beach

The cops in Miami shot an armed man inside of a venue on Ocean Drive during a wild incident last night just as Spring break kicked off.

Fatima Barrie

Waka Flocka Says He Would Annihilate Nas & KRS-One On An 808 Beat

The reality show star explains when the "wack rapper" wins.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Catch-22