Cardi B Jokes About Adding Viral Remix Of Her Coronavirus Rant To Spotify

The Bronx-bred entertainer gets the meme treatment.

(AllHipHop News) Even in the midst of an international crisis, the Internet finds ways to keep people from falling into complete despair with humor. The latest trend to spread across the web is making hilarious content from Cardi B's reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Coronavirus! Coronavirus! I'm telling you, sh*t is real! Sh*t is getting real!" yelled Cardi in an Instagram video uploaded last week. The clip amassed more than 17 million views on the platform.

An online creator then took the "Bodak Yellow" rapper's IG rant and converted it into a song. There has even been footage of deejays playing "Coronavirus Remix" in clubs around the world.

Cardi reacted to the social media hit on her Twitter page. She also retweeted other memes that included people dubbing her coronavirus vid over cartoons like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and The Fairly OddParents.

"At this point I want royalties 😩," wrote Cardi in response to seeing "Coronavirus Remix" playing in a nightspot. She later added, "I might [as] well do a damn music video 😩😂."

The Atlantic recording artist even joked about getting the label to add the viral remix to official DSPs. Cardi tweeted, "I’m boutta tell Atlantic to put this song on Spotify 😩."