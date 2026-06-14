Cardi B Jumped Out Of Bed When Knicks Won NBA Title “The Streets Is Calling Me!”

Cardi B jumped out of bed and hits the streets when the Knicks finally win their first NBA championship in 53 years.

Cardi B couldn’t stay home when New York finally claimed its first NBA championship in 53 years, jumping out of bed at dawn to hit the streets and celebrate with the city.

The Knicks’ 94-90 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 sent shockwaves through all five boroughs, and the Bronx rapper wasn’t about to miss the moment.

She was watching the game on her phone when the final buzzer sounded, and the energy hit different. Within minutes, she had her makeup team on speed dial because the city was about to turn up, and she needed to be ready.

Cardi B reacts to the Knicks winning their first NBA Championship in 53 years. 😭 pic.twitter.com/miNCZLyNCP — Fan Account | #BLM 🫵🏾 (@BardiUpdatess) June 14, 2026

“WE OUTSIDE RIGHT NOW! GET MY MAKEUP DONE RIGHT NOW,” she posted on Instagram, capturing the raw excitement of a New Yorker who’d been waiting her whole life for this.

The streets were already packed with thousands of people celebrating, and Cardi knew exactly where she needed to be.

She wasn’t just a spectator in this moment either. Earlier in the series, she’d performed at halftime during Game 3 at Madison Square Garden, bringing that Bronx energy to the biggest stage in basketball.

The Knicks’ championship run was historic in every way, with Jalen Brunson dropping 45 points in the clinching game and the team rallying from a 16-point deficit to seal the deal.

New York had been hungry for this for over five decades, and the entire city felt the weight lift when it finally happened. Hip-Hop icons were everywhere celebrating the victory, with A$AP Rocky and 50 Cent linking up to share the moment together, even setting off a fire alarm in their excitement.

The celebration wasn’t just confined to one night either. With the Knicks parade scheduled for Thursday, the city was already preparing for what would be one of the biggest street celebrations New York had seen in decades.

The Knicks’ 4-1 series victory marked the franchise’s first championship since 1973, ending one of the longest championship droughts in NBA history.