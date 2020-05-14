Cardi B Jumps On The Remix To Secreto El Biberon, Black Jonas Point & Liro Shaq's 'La Bebe'

It's been months since the self-described "Trap Selena" released music.

(AllHipHop News) Latin trio Secreto El Biberon, Black Jonas Point & Liro Shaq released the "La Bebe" single back in December. This week, a new version of the song hit the internet.

"La Bebe Remix" includes Spanish-only lyrics from Bronx-raised rapper Cardi B. Puerto Rican performer Anuel AA was added to the record as well. Previously, Cardi and Anuel were guest features together on Fat Joe's "Yes" and Chris Jeday's "Ahora Dice (Remix)" along with J Balvin, Ozuna, and Offset.

Throughout her career, Cardi also worked with Reggaeton artists J Balvin and Bad Bunny on "I Like It" and Ozuna on "La Modelo." DJ Snake recruited her, Ozuna, and American singer Selena Gomez for 2018's "Taki Taki."

Cardi B has not dropped a solo song since "Press" in May 2019. The Grammy winner did appear on tunes by French Montana, Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, DJ Khaled, and Offset last year. She is currently working on her sophomore studio album.