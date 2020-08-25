AllHipHop
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Block Drake From #1 Spot

AllHipHop Staff

The ladies have kept the biggest rapper in the world from hitting #1!

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have fought off a challenge from Drake to score a second week at the top of the U.S. singles chart with "WAP."

The rappers' collaboration becomes the first track to spend its first two weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 since Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" in February 2019.

Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later" featuring Lil Durk debuted at #2, extending the Canadian rapper's record for the most Top 10 hits with an incredible 41 singles charting.

DaBaby's "Rockstar" featuring Roddy Ricch drops a spot to three, while The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" and Jack Harlow's "What's Poppin" featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne, complete the new Top 5.

