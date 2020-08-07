Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Drop "Wap" Video Featuring Kylie Jenner, Normani & More
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
(AllHipHop News) Cardi B is back. After sitting out most of 2020, the Bronx rapstress returned this week with a new song that samples Frank Ski's 1993 single "Whores in This House."
"Wap" is the first collaboration between Cardi and Houston native Megan Thee Stallion. The two chart-topping women also delivered a music video for the record.
The sexually-charged visuals take viewers inside a mansion filled with tigers, snakes, and other animals. Plus, Cardi and Megan secured a few high-profile cameos for the clip.
Reality star/businesswoman Kylie Jenner makes an eye-catching appearance, R&B star Normani shows off her dance skills, and Spanish singer Rosalía popped up in a scene. "Wap" also features rising rappers Rubi Rose, Sukihana, and Mulatto.
The "Wap" video racked up more than 4 million views in 5 hours. Cardi's name quickly became the top trending topic on Twitter. Meg, The WAP, Rosalía, and #WAPMusicVideo were also trending after the release of the MV.