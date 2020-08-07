AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Drop "Wap" Video Featuring Kylie Jenner, Normani & More

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Bardi Gang leader's sophomore album era has begun.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B is back. After sitting out most of 2020, the Bronx rapstress returned this week with a new song that samples Frank Ski's 1993 single "Whores in This House."

"Wap" is the first collaboration between Cardi and Houston native Megan Thee Stallion. The two chart-topping women also delivered a music video for the record.

The sexually-charged visuals take viewers inside a mansion filled with tigers, snakes, and other animals. Plus, Cardi and Megan secured a few high-profile cameos for the clip.

Reality star/businesswoman Kylie Jenner makes an eye-catching appearance, R&B star Normani shows off her dance skills, and Spanish singer Rosalía popped up in a scene. "Wap" also features rising rappers Rubi Rose, Sukihana, and Mulatto.

The "Wap" video racked up more than 4 million views in 5 hours. Cardi's name quickly became the top trending topic on Twitter. Meg, The WAP, Rosalía, and #WAPMusicVideo were also trending after the release of the MV.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jay-Z & Yo Gotti Pressure Healthcare Provider To Terminate Relationship With Parchman Prison

Centene is accused of doing a poor job protecting people from COVID-19 and properly treating other health concerns.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kanye West Says 22 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted In The Last 50 Years

Kanye West dropped some shocking facts during another unexpected tweeting spree taking aim at abortion.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

by

BBCMAX

Dr. Dre's Wife Says He Scared Her Into Signing Prenup

Dr. Dre's wife says the super-producer forced her into signing a prenup and then felt guilty afterward.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Tonny Pham

Ice-T's Father In Law Has Permanent Lung Damage After Coronavirus

Ice-T pleaded with his fans to take the pandemic seriously because he knows first hand - it's not a hoax!

AllHipHop Staff

by

Tonny Pham

Ciara & Russell Wilson Put Up A "Black Lives Matter" Billboard In Atlanta

The power couple is bringing awareness to BLM in ATL.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

Jurnee Smollett Left Devastated By Jussie's Drama

Jurnee reveals the impact Jussie's fake hate crime he allegedly orchestrated against himself has impacted her.

AllHipHop Staff

Drunk Driver Almost Kills Diddy's Son King Combs

King Combs is thankful for his life after a Tesla smashed into him.

AllHipHop Staff

Lupe Fiasco Hosting Online Food Drive And Fundraiser

Lupe Fiasco is paying it forward with GrubHub, to help underfed communities during the pandemic.

AllHipHop Staff