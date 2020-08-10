Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "Wap" Breaks YouTube Record For Biggest Debut For A Female Collaboration

Halle Berry, Christina Aguilera, and Viola Davis join in on posting memes about the internet-breaking visuals.

(AllHipHop News) It would have been extremely hard to ignore the new "Wap" single for any person that spent time on the internet this weekend. Following the release of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's seductive music video on Friday, social media was filled with memes featuring the two female rap stars.

The song's visuals became the #1 trending video on YouTube, collecting over 26.6 million views in its first day on the platform. That number sets a new first-day record for a female collaboration. As of press time, the video has racked up over 58 million YouTube views.

Cardi's comeback track consists of the Bronx native trading verses with Megan as they both rap about all the ways they will sexually please their partner and themselves. The "Wap" MV also featured cameos by Kylie Jenner, Normani, Rosalía, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, and Mulatto.

Nearly immediately after "Wap" arrived on YouTube, internet users began editing other people and scenarios into scenes from the Colin Tilley-directed video. Cardi and Meg even got co-signs from A-list celebrities such as Halle Berry, Christina Aguilera, and Viola Davis.