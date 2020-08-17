Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Breaks YouTube Record For Biggest First Week U.S. Debut

The controversial single continues to dominate the charts.

(AllHipHop News) "WAP" already holds the record for most YouTube views for a female collaboration in its first 24 hours on the platform. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's global smash added another accomplishment over the weekend.

The song's music video broke the record for the biggest first-week debut on YouTube in the United States by collecting 56.4 million views in its first 7 days. "WAP" surpassed 6ix9ine's "GOOBA" (51.5 million) and Eminem's "Killshot" (50.1 million).

In total, the visuals for "WAP" have amassed more than 100 million views on YouTube so far. The single also earned Gold eligibility in just one week, and it is expected to open at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

"WAP" still sits at the pinnacle of the U.S. iTunes chart. Cardi B's comeback track featuring Megan Thee Stallion led the weekly U.S. Spotify chart (17.3 million streams) and came in at #2 on the Global Spotify chart (31 million streams).