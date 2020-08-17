AllHipHop
Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Debuts At No. 1 With Record-Breaking Streaming Week

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Two of Hip Hop's premier women are competing with some of the biggest names in Pop music.

(AllHipHop News) "For the record, I set record record sales," rapped Cardi B on "I Do" off her 2018 album Invasion of Privacy. Two years later, the New York City-bred rapper continues to stamp her name in the music history books.

Cardi's "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion debuted at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The highly-publicized single collected a record-breaking 93 million first-week streams in the United States, surpassing Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" which garnered 85.3 million first-week streams in 2019.

Besides controlling the Hot 100, "WAP" also tops the Streaming Songs chart and Digital Song Sales chart. Cardi and Megan now hold the record for most single-week sales of 2020 (125,000 downloads) which is the highest one week total since Taylor Swift's "Me!" featuring Brendon Urie in 2019 (193,000 downloads).

The music video for "WAP" broke records as well. It holds the honor of having the biggest first-week debut on YouTube in the United States (56.4 million views). It also set the mark for most YouTube views for a female collaboration in its first 24 hours (26.6 million views).

Cardi now has four career Number Ones on the Hot 100 after "Bodak Yellow," "I Like It" with Bad Bunny & J Balvin, and "Girls Like You" with Maroon 5. Megan earned her second Number One following "Savage" featuring Beyoncé reaching the top spot in May. Additionally, "WAP" landed at #1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and Hot Rap Songs chart. 

Bardi Gang can also celebrate the fact that Invasion of Privacy is now in a tie for the longest-charting project on the Billboard 200 chart by a female rapper (123 weeks). If IOP remains on the album rankings next week, Cardi will pass Nicki Minaj's The Pinkprint for the all-time record. It already holds the record for the longest-charting debut album by a female rapper.

News

