AllHipHop
Top Stories
Videos
Features
Opinion

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Listed As First No. 1 Song On Billboard Global 200 Chart

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The new rankings are based on streams and download sales from around the world.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion continue to make history with their smash record "WAP." After hitting #1 in several countries, including the United States, the Ayo N Keyz-produced single has been named the most popular song on Earth at the moment.

This week saw the introduction of the inaugural Billboard Global 200 chart. "WAP" landed in the pole position on the American publication's first worldwide musical hierarchy.

The verified Billboard Charts Twitter account tweeted:

For the first time, @billboard is launching two authoritative charts ranking the top songs globally. The new weekly charts, the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S., are based on worldwide streams and download sales. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of all songs worldwide, while the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. focuses on all territories outside the United States. Both charts collate sales and streaming data from more than 200 territories, with rankings based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of leading digital platforms, and downloads from key online music retailers.

Cardi B's "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion debuted at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart with a record-breaking 93 million first-week streams in the US. The track has also spent more than 30 days as the leader of Spotify's Top 200 global daily chart with over 233 million total streams to date.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T.I. Pays Up Hefty Sum To SEC After Getting Swindled In Cryptocurrency Fraud

T.I. got mixed up with an alleged racket that duped investors out of big money.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Sources Say Cops Have Over "Irrefutable Evidence" In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez could be charged very soon for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a drunken rage.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

sleepy412

Akademiks Offers An Explanation For 6ix9ine's Low Album Sales For 'TattleTales'

The blogger gives his thoughts on his friend not pulling in the numbers he promised.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

$MKingpin

Travis Scott Discusses People "Finally" Paying Attention To Racial Oppression

The "Sicko Mode" performer offers to help bring about change in any way.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Watch G Herbo & Chance The Rapper's Stripped-Down Live Performance Of "PTSD"

Swervo pays tribute to the late Juice WRLD during the set.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez Addresses The Company's Partnership With The NFL

The Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter-founded entertainment agency is moving forward with its cooperation with the League.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Big Sean's "Detroit 2" Ends Up Taking #1 Spot; Tekashi 6ix9ine Falls To #5

Rapper Big Sean is celebrating a major milestone with his 5th #1 album, "Detroit 2."

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Big Sean Celebrates Scoring His Third No. 1 Album With 'Detroit 2'

"My goal was to inspire YOU to turn yourself up in all ways, Mind, Body, n Soul."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Watch Patti LaBelle Vs Gladys Knight 'Verzuz' Event

Dionne Warwick joined her fellow divas to close out the night.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Warren G. Rolled Up On Biggie On His Block To Squash Tupac Beef

Warren G. reveals how he personally tried to end the beef between Tupac and Biggie before it became fatal.

Kershaw St. Jawnson