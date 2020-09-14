Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Listed As First No. 1 Song On Billboard Global 200 Chart

The new rankings are based on streams and download sales from around the world.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion continue to make history with their smash record "WAP." After hitting #1 in several countries, including the United States, the Ayo N Keyz-produced single has been named the most popular song on Earth at the moment.

This week saw the introduction of the inaugural Billboard Global 200 chart. "WAP" landed in the pole position on the American publication's first worldwide musical hierarchy.

The verified Billboard Charts Twitter account tweeted:

For the first time, @billboard is launching two authoritative charts ranking the top songs globally. The new weekly charts, the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S., are based on worldwide streams and download sales. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of all songs worldwide, while the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. focuses on all territories outside the United States. Both charts collate sales and streaming data from more than 200 territories, with rankings based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of leading digital platforms, and downloads from key online music retailers.

Cardi B's "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion debuted at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart with a record-breaking 93 million first-week streams in the US. The track has also spent more than 30 days as the leader of Spotify's Top 200 global daily chart with over 233 million total streams to date.