Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "Wap" Projected To Debut At No. 1 With Huge First-Week Units

The internet-breaking music video for the track has over 81 million views on YouTube.

(AllHipHop News) "Wap" looks to be a mega-hit. The backlash over the lyrical content of the song and the sexual imagery of the visuals likely helped Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's first collaboration collect a substantial amount of streams and views.

According to chart forecasters, "Wap" is headed to massive first-week numbers. The Hip Hop single should easily debut at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with projected sales of 85,000 and on-demand streams of 89 million.

Some predictions have "Wap" crossing the 100 million-streams mark by the end of the week. The single is also headed to collecting 800,000 RIAA units in its first week of release which would give Cardi and Megan a Gold-eligible song in just seven days.

If "Wap" does land in the top spot of the Hot 100, Cardi B would secure her fourth No. 1 song. The Invasion of Privacy album creator already holds the record for most Number Ones for a female rapper ("Bodak Yellow," "I Like It," and "Girls Like You").

Megan Thee Stallion would earn her second Hot 100 chart-topper. The Houston Hottie scored her first #1 in May when "Savage (Remix)" featuring Beyoncé climbed to the pinnacle of the Billboard rankings.

At the moment, "Wap" leads the iTunes chart, the Apple Music chart, and the Spotify chart in the United States. The raunchy record has become popular in other countries as well. "Wap" reached #1 on Spotify's daily Global Top 200 chart with more than 4.7 million plays worldwide. It is the first female rap collab to achieve that milestone.