Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Projected To Remain At No. 1 For A Second Week

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Will the female rappers block Drake from having another Number One debut?

(AllHipHop News) Yesterday, Cardi B and Megan The Stallion announced they partnered with Cash App and Twitter to hand out $1 million to "powerful women" on the social media platform. The #WAPParty giveaway was presented following the rappers' "WAP" collaboration debuting at #1 on the Hot 100 chart.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion will likely celebrate next week as well. The record-breaking, sex-positive single is projected to remain at No. 1 on the Hot 100 in its second week of release.

Industry forecasters are predicting "WAP" will amass an additional 47,000 sales and 72 million streams. The song already holds the record for the most first-week streams in the United States with 93 million streams. It's 125,000 first-week downloads were the most for 2020.

If "WAP" does hold onto the Hot 100's pole position that would mean Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion blocked Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later" featuring Lil Durk from opening at #1. The OVO superstar has seen three singles ("God's Plan," "Nice for What" & "Toosie Slide") debut as a Hot 100 leader, the second-most in history behind Ariana Grande (4).

Cardi B, Drake, Ariana Grande, and Post Malone are presently tied atop the list of artists with the most Number Ones on the Hot 100 since the beginning of 2017. All four hitmakers have four Billboard chart-toppers over that time period.

