Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Remains At No. 1 For A Second Week

The international smash blocked Drake and Lil Durk from taking the top spot.

(AllHipHop News) "WAP" is still the most popular song in America. Despite the puritanical backlash from conservative politicians and talking heads, Cardi B's single featuring Megan Thee Stallion remained atop the Hot 100 chart for a second straight week.

According to Billboard, "WAP" is the first song to debut at #1 and stay in that position in its second week since Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" in 2019. Cardi and Megan also currently lead the Digital Song Sales, Hot R & B/Hip-Hop Songs, and Hot Rap Songs charts.

"WAP" dropped to #2 on the Streaming Songs chart. It fell behind Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later" featuring Lil Durk which opened at #2 on the Hot 100. "WAP" actually had more total streams (72.2 million) than "Laugh Now Cry Later" (69.8 million) but paid subscription, ad-supported, and programmed streams are weighted differently.

Not only is "WAP" charting well in America, the Cardi B/Megan Thee Stallion collaboration is also seeing success internationally. It has peaked at #2 in the United Kingdom so far.

Plus, "WAP" became the first female rap song to hit #1 in Australia since Salt-N-Pepa’s “Let’s Talk About Sex” in 1992. The Ayo N Keyz-produced single amassed more than 100 million global streams on Spotify in just 17 days.

The rest of the Hot 100's Top 10 includes DaBaby's "Rockstar" featuring Roddy Ricch (#3), The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" (#4), Jack Harlow's "Whats Poppin" featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne (#5), and SAINt JHN's "Roses" (#8).