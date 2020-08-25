AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Remains At No. 1 For A Second Week

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The international smash blocked Drake and Lil Durk from taking the top spot.

(AllHipHop News) "WAP" is still the most popular song in America. Despite the puritanical backlash from conservative politicians and talking heads, Cardi B's single featuring Megan Thee Stallion remained atop the Hot 100 chart for a second straight week.

According to Billboard, "WAP" is the first song to debut at #1 and stay in that position in its second week since Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" in 2019. Cardi and Megan also currently lead the Digital Song Sales, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, and Hot Rap Songs charts.

"WAP" dropped to #2 on the Streaming Songs chart. It fell behind Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later" featuring Lil Durk which opened at #2 on the Hot 100. "WAP" actually had more total streams (72.2 million) than "Laugh Now Cry Later" (69.8 million) but paid subscription, ad-supported, and programmed streams are weighted differently. 

Not only is "WAP" charting well in America, the Cardi B/Megan Thee Stallion collaboration is also seeing success internationally. It has peaked at #2 in the United Kingdom so far. 

Plus, "WAP" became the first female rap song to hit #1 in Australia since Salt-N-Pepa’s “Let’s Talk About Sex” in 1992. The Ayo N Keyz-produced single amassed more than 100 million global streams on Spotify in just 17 days.

The rest of the Hot 100's Top 10 includes DaBaby's "Rockstar" featuring Roddy Ricch (#3), The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" (#4), Jack Harlow's "Whats Poppin" featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne (#5), and SAINt JHN's "Roses" (#8). 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hot 97 fires Paddy Duke After 26 Years For His Role In Yusef Hawkins' Murder

On the eve of the 31st anniversary of Yusef Hawkins murder...Hot 97 fires an employee that was involved in the murder of the 16-year old Brooklyn teen.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Muslims Boycott Adidas Over Kanye West's New Sneaker

Ye's new sneaker drop has the Muslim world buzzing, for all the wrong reasons!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Tronell

RZA Bosses Up; Sells Half Of His Massive Catalog

RZA just unloaded half of his entire catalog to a new Hipgnosis Songs Fund!

AllHipHop Staff

by

ariezblog

Wiz Khalifa Launches New Food Delivery Business In Major U.S. Cities

Rapper Wiz Khalifa is selling turkey burgers and mac and cheese!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Michael Jackson Wanted To Be "King" Of Young White Fans

Michael Jackson wanted to end racism by becoming the biggest singer in the world.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ariezblog

Pandemic Ruins Roddy Ricch's Performance At The MTV Video Music Awards

Don't expect to see Roddy Ricch at the VMA Awards this year!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Drake Gives Huge Boost To GoFundMe For Superstar Battle Rapper Nu Jerzey Twork

Canadian rapper and avid battle rap fan and investor, Drake, has dropped an undisclosed amount on New Jersey rapper's GoFundMe, weeks after he survived an accident that almost cost him his life.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

ariezblog

Big Sean Announces Release Date For Highly Anticipated Album "Detroit 2"

Detroit 2 finally here! Big Sean announces new album.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Brandy & Monica To Take Part In 'Verzuz' Battle

"The Boy Is Mine" collaborators will face off live from Atlanta.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

PharoahFreeze