Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Returns To No. 1 For A Third Week

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The explicit record has made an impact across the globe.

(AllHipHop News) "WAP" is once again the most popular song in America. Cardi B's controversial sex-positive song featuring Megan Thee Stallion jumped back to #1 on the Hot 100 chart this week.

With 48.2 million streams and 16,000 downloads in the United States, "WAP" lept over BTS's "Dynamite" to reclaim the Hot 100 crown. The K-Pop group's latest single led the rankings for the prior two weeks.

"WAP" has now spent 3 total weeks at the peak of the Hot 100. Cardi continues to extend her record for most all-time weeks at #1 for a female rapper (14 weeks). She also holds the record for most all-time Number Ones for a female rapper (4).

Besides having the top record in America, Cardi and Megan can also claim to have the biggest song in the world right now. Billboard recently announced "WAP" as the first #1 on its new Global 200 chart.

So far, "WAP" has peaked at #1 on the official charts of the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and Greece. It broke into the Top 10 of numerous other countries as well. Plus, the track has dominated Spotify and Apple Music's respective global charts for the last month. 

