Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Spends Fourth Week At No. 1

Belcalis Almánzar sets another personal record.

(AllHipHop News) "WAP" is once again the #1 song in America. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's hit collaboration remained in the Hot 100 chart's top spot for the fourth time.

The Ayo N Keyz-produced song is now Cardi's longest-running #1 entry as a lead artist. "WAP" surpassed "Bodak Yellow" which held onto the top spot for three weeks in 2017.

Cardi also clocked in seven weeks as a guest on 2018's "Girls Like You" by Maroon 5. This week, she extended her record for most combined weeks at #1 for a female rapper with 15 weeks.

In addition, "WAP" is still #1 on Billboard's Global 200. Last week, the track became the first-ever Number One on the new chart which ranks the most popular songs on the planet.

"WAP" also spends a sixth week at #1 on the Hot R & B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts. Cardi and Megan lead the Streaming Songs chart for the fifth week (41.5 million streams) as well.