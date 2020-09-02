Cardi B Named New Face Of Balenciaga Fashion House

The Grammy winner endorses the label’s new Neo Classic bags.

(AllHipHop News) "Balenciaga momma, I know you heard about her," rapped Cardi B on "She Bad" featuring YG. Over two years later, that line from the Invasion of Privacy track could be viewed as a premonition.

On Tuesday, Cardi announced her new business relationship with Balenciaga. As part of the brand's winter 2020 ad campaign, the 103-year-old luxury fashion house displayed the rapper on a billboard outside the famous Louvre museum in Paris.

"Ya lookin at the face of a @Balenciaga campaign! I remember how I felt seeing myself on a billboard in NYC Times Square but PARIS! Wish I was there to see it in person!" wrote Cardi on Instagram.

Cardi B has experienced win after win for the last month. Her record-breaking "WAP" single with Megan Thee Stallion spent two weeks at #1 on the Hot 100 chart. Plus, Invasion of Privacy became the longest-charting female rap album on the Billboard 200.