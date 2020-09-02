AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Cardi B Named New Face Of Balenciaga Fashion House

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Grammy winner endorses the label’s new Neo Classic bags.

(AllHipHop News) "Balenciaga momma, I know you heard about her," rapped Cardi B on "She Bad" featuring YG. Over two years later, that line from the Invasion of Privacy track could be viewed as a premonition.

On Tuesday, Cardi announced her new business relationship with Balenciaga. As part of the brand's winter 2020 ad campaign, the 103-year-old luxury fashion house displayed the rapper on a billboard outside the famous Louvre museum in Paris.

"Ya lookin at the face of a @Balenciaga campaign! I remember how I felt seeing myself on a billboard in NYC Times Square but PARIS! Wish I was there to see it in person!" wrote Cardi on Instagram. 

Cardi B has experienced win after win for the last month. Her record-breaking "WAP" single with Megan Thee Stallion spent two weeks at #1 on the Hot 100 chart. Plus, Invasion of Privacy became the longest-charting female rap album on the Billboard 200.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kanye West Denies Being A Republican Operative

Rapper/producer Kanye West is hitting back at claims he is working with the Republican Party.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Calls On Americans To Register To Vote For The 2020 Election

The Almánzar-Cephus household is all in on promoting civic engagement through the voting booth.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

T.I. To Deliver Keynote At Southern University Law Center

Rapper T.I. has been tapped as the highlight of a two-day virtual entertainment and sports symposium taking place this month.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Residents In South Carolina Want To Replace Confederate Statue With Chadwick Boseman

Residents in Anderson, South Carolina are demanding a Confederate monument be destroyed and replaced with a monument for Chadwick Boseman.

AllHipHop Staff

Usher Expecting New Baby With Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

Usher's girlfriend is pregnant with the singer's baby!

AllHipHop Staff

The Weeknd And TD Bank Team Up To Aid Black Entrepreneurs

The Weeknd has teamed with TD Bank Group for a new venture in Toronto to help Black businesses.

AllHipHop Staff

Will Smith Backs New "Fresh Prince" Reunion Special With Cast Members

Will Smith is reuniting the cast of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" one more time.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

omg007

Megan Thee Stallion Name Checks Tory Lanez In New Rap

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion had some bars name-checking disgraced rapper, Tory Lanez.

AllHipHop Staff

R. Kelly Was Almost Killed With A Pen During Jailhouse Assault

R. Kelly was almost seriously injured during a jailhouse attack in New York last week.

AllHipHop Staff