Cardi B On Looting After The Killing Of George Floyd: The People Are Left With No Choice

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Sections of Minneapolis were set ablaze as outrage over the death of an unarmed African-American citizen spreads.

(AllHipHop News) For the second night in a row, protesters took to the streets in Minneapolis to express their rage over the killing of George Floyd. The 46-year-old Black man died on Monday after a White police officer forcibly pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck until he was unresponsive.

Overnight, people in the city were seen blocking traffic, setting fires, and looting stores such as Target. There were also many peaceful demonstrations like Black Lives Matter marches and public memorials for Floyd.

Numerous celebrities have spoken out about the ongoing situation in Minnesota. Hip Hop superstar Cardi B expressed her frustration with the way George Floyd died. She also posted about the revolts happening in Minneapolis.

"Not three, not five but almost 15 minutes of a cop knees on a mans neck while handcuffedIt’s so sickening. Things have to change!!" tweeted Cardi on May 27.

The "Press" rapstress returned to Twitter to add, "They looting in Minnesota and as much as I don’t like this type of violence it is what it is. Too much peaceful marches, too much trending hashtags and NO SOLUTIONS! The people are left with NO CHOICE."

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo fired Derek Chauvin, the cop suspected of placing his knee on Floyd’s neck, as well as three other officers involved in the incident. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to charge Chauvin. 

