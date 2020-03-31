Cardi B On Starting A GoFundMe Account For "Tiger King" Joe Exotic: I Was Just Playing

The controversial zoo operator, country singer, and failed politician is featured in a popular Netflix program.

(AllHipHop News) Before she became a chart-topping rapper, Cardi B built a following on social media with funny viral videos and hilarious hot takes. Apparently, the star's comedic side went over some people's heads.

Cardi spent last weekend sharing her thoughts on Twitter about Netflix's hit docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. At one point, the Bronx native made it clear she is a fan of ex-private zoo owner/convicted criminal Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage.

Joe Exotic is currently serving 22 years in federal prison for murder-for-hire and various wildlife violations. After watching the show, Cardi tweeted, "Bout to start a gofundme account for Joe. He shall be free."

Numerous entertainment and mainstream news outlets reported Cardi was really attempting to set-up a crowdfunding campaign for the former owner of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma. She never actually started the GoFundMe.

Cardi returned to Twitter last night to clarify that she was joking about financially supporting Joe Exotic. The Grammy winner wrote, "Omg 😩😩😩😂😂I was just playing 🥴I do love him tho and he deff needed better representation. oooooooooooooooooo here Kitty Kitty."