AllHipHop
Login

Cardi B Planning Move To Africa As U.S. War With Iran Looms Over Assassination

AllHipHop Staff
by
-edited

Cardi B is terrified a war could break out in the United States and she's already making a plan to get the hell out of the country.

(AllHipHop News) Rap star Cardi B. could be returning to Nigeria - for good.

The Bronx, New York rap star revealed she is considering a move to Nigeria as tensions mount between the United States and Iran.

Cardi may flee the United States after the news broke this morning that President Donald Trump had ordered the assassination of a top Iranian commander named Qasem Soleimani who was killed by a drone attack in Baghdad.

Soleimani's death came just days after thousands of protestors stormed the American embassy in Iraq, as tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate.

The threat of war is too much for Cardi.

"Shit ain’t no joke," Cardi said. "Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.Dumbest move Trump did till date ...I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship."

Last month, Cardi B. went to Lagos, Nigeria for a headlining appearance at the Livespot X Festival.

Cardi fell in love with the country and was amazed because the country reminded her of the Dominican Republic. 

Comments
Lizzo Reflects On An Unbelievable Decade Of Highs and Lows
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
1
Last Reply· by
Sircripalot
SircripalotI hate this fat bitch
Twitter Investigates After Mariah Carey Account Tweets About Eminem's Penis
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Big Sean Declares He Is "Back Going Hard" In 2020
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Common Didn't Want To Have Kids With Angela Rye
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
7
Last Reply· by
antspeaks
antspeaksWOW!!!!! Maybe cuz I'm older and know better, but Ms.Rye is PRIME wifey and kids material. Damn Comm!!!! SMH! In an age…
R. Kelly Sex Victim Wants Singer Jailed Forever
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Yourdaddy79
Yourdaddy79she needs to sit her ass down too.. What kelis did was wrong BUT the parents and he didnt tie a bitch up or force them
Foxy Brown Blasts DJ Envy Over Comments About Her Music Career
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
11
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneI don’t know Envy’s past achievements I just know him as the last person I wanna hear from on The Breakfast Club. Always…
Jay Electronica: Big Sean Got One Of The Most Underrated Pens Of This Time
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Yourdaddy79
Yourdaddy79He needs to sit his every 30yrs albums ass down. He wack he had the weakest verse on control...
Rich Homie Quan Discusses The Deaths Of Juice WRLD & Nipsey Hussle
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Nawfside
NawfsideCool story...what does Ja Rule think??
Kevin Gates And Wife Dreka Expecting A Baby
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
Tiffylou33
Tiffylou33Congratulations Mr &Mrs Gates.. blessed and loved u guys..🌺💜
YG Apologizes To The LGBTQ Community For "Old Views"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
4
Last Reply· by
Tomi504Boy
Tomi504BoyWhy are you apologizing young blood? You don't got to apologize for shit! LGBTQ are people who need psychological help…