Cardi B Planning Move To Africa As U.S. War With Iran Looms Over Assassination

(AllHipHop News) Rap star Cardi B. could be returning to Nigeria - for good.

The Bronx, New York rap star revealed she is considering a move to Nigeria as tensions mount between the United States and Iran.

Cardi may flee the United States after the news broke this morning that President Donald Trump had ordered the assassination of a top Iranian commander named Qasem Soleimani who was killed by a drone attack in Baghdad.

Soleimani's death came just days after thousands of protestors stormed the American embassy in Iraq, as tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate.

The threat of war is too much for Cardi.

"Shit ain’t no joke," Cardi said. "Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.Dumbest move Trump did till date ...I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship."

Last month, Cardi B. went to Lagos, Nigeria for a headlining appearance at the Livespot X Festival.

Cardi fell in love with the country and was amazed because the country reminded her of the Dominican Republic.