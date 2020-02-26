AllHipHop
Cardi B Previews Snippet Of A Song From Her Sophomore Album Studio Sessions

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Belcalis wants people to put some respect on her name.

(AllHipHop News) The Bardi Gang has been patiently waiting for Cardi B to come back with another full body of work. According to the Bronx rapstress, she's been in the studio for months finalizing a new album.

Overnight, Cardi presented a preview of what to expect on her sophomore set. After one of her fans on Twitter demanded a song snippet, the Atlantic recording artist posted an 8-second video of a track with a caption that read, "Respect."

Before posting the vid on Twitter, Cardi tweeted what seemed to be lyrics from an upcoming song. She wrote, "Ayyyyy put some respect on my name, I brought you nothin but flames I’m boutta do it again!"

Cardi B's next music project will be the follow-up to the Grammy-winning Invasion of Privacy album. That 2018 LP hosts the #1 records "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It" with Bad Bunny and J Balvin. Invasion of Privacy also features Migos, Chance The Rapper, Kehlani, SZA, 21 Savage, and YG.

Since the release of IOP, Cardi has dropped the singles "Money," "Please Me" with Bruno Mars, and "Press." She also appeared on songs by Jennifer Lopez, Pardison Fontaine, DJ Snake, City Girls, Offset, DJ Khaled, Ed Sheeran, French Montana, and Fat Joe.

