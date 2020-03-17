AllHipHop
Cardi B Reacts To "Coronavirus" Song Featuring Her Vocals Charting On iTunes

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

NYC-based deejay/producer iMarkkeyz helped launch the #CoronaVirusChallenge.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B has not released a solo single since "Press" arrived in May of 2019. However, the Bronx rapper's voice is currently featured on one of the most viral songs on the planet at the moment.

Brandon "iMarkkeyz" Davidson sampled Cardi's coronavirus rant from Instagram for an original track. After becoming a popular meme online, "Coronavirus" is now available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud, and YouTube. 

iMarkkeyz's "Coronavirus" can also be purchased on iTunes. In fact, it quickly rose up the iTunes charts over the last several hours. As of press time, the record has hit #35 on the All Genres chart and #5 on the Hip-Hop/Rap chart.

Cardi is fully aware that "Coronavirus" is making moves. She posted on her Instagram and Twitter accounts about the remix actually selling copies via Apple's digital media store.

When one of her fan pages tweeted about iMarkkeyz's "Coronavirus" entering the iTunes chart, Cardi responded, "😩😂Stream I guess." After finding out the song rose 7 spots on the iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap chart following her mentioning it on social media, she joked, "WOW!!! I’m so irrelevant!"

Over on IG, the Invasion of Privacy album creator wrote, "The fact this damn [coronavirus] song is charting on iTunes.... Hold on.. let me hit the Dj up and Atlantic so I can’t get my damn coins 😩😩😩😩." 

In a separate Instagram caption, she added, "Damn I posted the iTunes chart 2 hours ago of this damn Corona song charting on the hip hop charts at 96 now it’s number 11 😩😩😩😂😩😩 86 on the overall charts.. I’m glad yaaa having fun .....Make sure you Lysol your p*ssy before you POP IT."

