Cardi B Reacts To Rumors She's Suing Atlantic Records

Sections of the internet believe the "Bodak Yellow" rapper is beefing with her label.

(AllHipHop News) Belcalis "Cardi B" Almánzar is involved in several respective lawsuits at the moment with a blogger, a photography agency, a tattoo model, and others. However, reports that she is suing her label, Atlantic Records, appears to be fake news.

Rumors began circulating on social media that Cardi filed a suit against Atlantic. Court documents were posted to Twitter and Instagram in connection to a 2018 legal battle involving the Grammy winner and her former manager Klenord 'Shaft' Raphael and his KSR business.

Atlantic was not named as a defendant or a plaintiff in the Almánzar/Raphael suit, but that did not stop critics of the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker from wrongfully concluding there was dissension between Cardi and her current label. She addressed the gossip with a lighthearted response.

"@AtlanticRecords there’s a rumor out there that I’m suing ya? 😩is it true? I don’t remember 😂😂," tweeted Cardi on Sunday night. The official Atlantic Twitter account did not directly respond to the Hip Hop superstar, but the company's verified page tweeted about Cardi as recently as March 28.