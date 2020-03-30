AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Cardi B Reacts To Rumors She's Suing Atlantic Records

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Sections of the internet believe the "Bodak Yellow" rapper is beefing with her label.

(AllHipHop News) Belcalis "Cardi B" Almánzar is involved in several respective lawsuits at the moment with a blogger, a photography agency, a tattoo model, and others. However, reports that she is suing her label, Atlantic Records, appears to be fake news.

Rumors began circulating on social media that Cardi filed a suit against Atlantic. Court documents were posted to Twitter and Instagram in connection to a 2018 legal battle involving the Grammy winner and her former manager Klenord 'Shaft' Raphael and his KSR business.

Atlantic was not named as a defendant or a plaintiff in the Almánzar/Raphael suit, but that did not stop critics of the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker from wrongfully concluding there was dissension between Cardi and her current label. She addressed the gossip with a lighthearted response. 

"@AtlanticRecords there’s a rumor out there that I’m suing ya? 😩is it true? I don’t remember 😂😂," tweeted Cardi on Sunday night. The official Atlantic Twitter account did not directly respond to the Hip Hop superstar, but the company's verified page tweeted about Cardi as recently as March 28. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"Love & Hip Hop Hollywood" Star Stricken With Coronavirus

Sincere Show gets personal about his health in a recent Instagram post.

Fatima Barrie

Ex-Gangmember Says 'Nipsey Hussle "Forgot The Rules Of The Streets"

According to an ol’ head affiliated with the gang culture on the BBC Three documentary, "The Mysterious Murder Of Nipsey Hussle," the rapper was killed because he forgot the rules of the street.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Kingpinn

Future's Alleged Baby Mama Wants Breathtaking Amount Of Money Each Month

Eliza Reign, the woman that is allegedly the mother of his youngest daughter is reportedly asking for her former lover to shell out a huge amount of cash, thanks to Forbes!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Lady2020

DJ Akademiks Blasts Metro Boomin For His Response To A Social Media Post

The 'Everyday Struggle' pundit has words for Young Metro.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Drake Posts Face Photos Of His Son Adonis

As the country deals with COVID-19, Drizzy is shifting his attention to his family.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B Worries Fans With Stomachache Tweet

Cardi B shared she had a stomachache on twitter, now fans are speculating the reason behind it.

Fatima Barrie

50 Cent Explains Why Put "For Life" On TV Instead Of Film

50 Cent explains why "For Life" ended up on television instead of in the movie theaters.

Fatima Barrie

by

mobdroportuagal

Diddy Calls Out Trump In Plea To Help Healthcare Workers

Diddy took to social media this weekend to bring awareness to healthcare workers working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fatima Barrie

Chris Brown Hides From Fan Trying to Break Into His L.A. Home

Chris Brown had a scary run-in with a crazy fan Saturday and he was forced to take cover.

Fatima Barrie

Urbanworld Film Festival Calls For Submissions

Hip-Hop is part of the fabric of the Ubranworld Film Festival and this year will be no different as organizers launch the submission process for this year's event!

Fatima Barrie