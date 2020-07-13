Cardi B Regrets Using Asian Slur To Describe Her Sister Hennessy Carolina

The rap star apologized with another explicit post.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B came under fire on social media after using a racial slur to describe her sister Hennessy Carolina's eyes.

The 27-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Saturday to share a composite photo of her and husband Offset's faces, penning in the caption, "Sooo this how KK finna look? I love it," referring to their two-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

However, when a fan noted the photo also looks a lot like Cardi's younger sister Hennessy, the "Bodak Yellow" singer sparked controversy when she apparently described her sister as having "chinky eyes."

"I think cause Hennessy got chinky eyes like Offset and so KK. It's the only think I could think off," reads the since-deleted comment.

It wasn't long before the hitmaker realized the error of her ways, as a fan posted a screenshot of the Instagram comment on Twitter.

Cardi went on to retweet that tweet, adding: "I didn't know that chinky eyes was a slur like wtfff (what the f##k) I DONT KNOW F##KIN EVERYTHING !!

"We don't even use that as a insult and I didn't use it as a insult," she finished. "Im sick of the internet."

Following the outrage, the star removed all evidence of the posts from her pages.