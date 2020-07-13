AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Cardi B Regrets Using Asian Slur To Describe Her Sister Hennessy Carolina

AllHipHop Staff

The rap star apologized with another explicit post.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B came under fire on social media after using a racial slur to describe her sister Hennessy Carolina's eyes.

The 27-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Saturday to share a composite photo of her and husband Offset's faces, penning in the caption, "Sooo this how KK finna look? I love it," referring to their two-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

However, when a fan noted the photo also looks a lot like Cardi's younger sister Hennessy, the "Bodak Yellow" singer sparked controversy when she apparently described her sister as having "chinky eyes."

"I think cause Hennessy got chinky eyes like Offset and so KK. It's the only think I could think off," reads the since-deleted comment.

It wasn't long before the hitmaker realized the error of her ways, as a fan posted a screenshot of the Instagram comment on Twitter.

Cardi went on to retweet that tweet, adding: "I didn't know that chinky eyes was a slur like wtfff (what the f##k) I DONT KNOW F##KIN EVERYTHING !!

"We don't even use that as a insult and I didn't use it as a insult," she finished. "Im sick of the internet."

Following the outrage, the star removed all evidence of the posts from her pages. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jada Pinkett Admits To Affair With August Alsina

The internet is going wild after Jada Pinkett Smith admitted to an affair with R&B singer August Alsina.

AllHipHop Staff

by

12youandme

YG Honors Colin Kaepernick In "Swag" Music Video

Snoop Dogg and Tyga make cameos in the clip.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Police Confirm Social Media Posts Led Killers To Pop Smoke

Police reveal the dubious plot that led to Pop Smoke's death in Los Angeles.

AllHipHop Staff

Juice WRLD's 'Legends Never Die' Album Projected To Have Huge Sales Week

The project already broke Spotify's first-day debut record for 2020 with 74.6 million streams.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jay-Z Spends Millions & Pledges Support For BLM In Ads For Black Businesses

Jay is advocating for African-American entrepreneurs all around the world with a series of newspaper advertisements.

AllHipHop Staff

Country Singer Jimmie Allen's Run-In With Nelly Led To New Music

Jimmie Allen's new EP Betty James features collaborations with some of the biggest artists in the music business, including rap star Nelly.

Nolan Strong

Jada Pinkett Smith's Affair With August Alsina Sets A New Record

Jada's admission that she had an affair with the young bul set a record on Facebook!

AllHipHop Staff

Kanye West Honors His Late Mother With "Donda" Song

Kim Kardashian West also pays tribute to Donda West.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Arilss_

Stormzy Now Has $25 Million To Fight Racism In The U.K.

The BBC star has decided to match Stormzy's amazing $12.5 million pledge to fight racism.

AllHipHop Staff

Kid Cudi Talks 'Kids See Ghosts' Animated Series & ‘We Are Who We Are’ HBO Series

Cudder is headed back to the small screen for several forthcoming projects.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)