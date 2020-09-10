AllHipHop
Cardi B Releases Behind-The-Scenes Footage For The Making Of Her "WAP" Music Video

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The 27-year-old rapstress landed at #1 on Bloomberg's Pop Star Power Rankings.

(AllHipHop News) The Colin Tilley-directed visuals for Cardi B's "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion is nearing the 200-million-views mark on YouTube in just one month. "WAP" is also competing to return to #1 on Billboard magazine's Hot 100 chart for a third week.

With the success of the record and video, Cardi is providing her fans with more content connected to the explicit single. The Bronx-raised rapper released behind-the-scenes footage from the video shoot which features appearances by Megan, Offset, Normani, and more. 

"Inside the WAP (BTS) [Part 1]" shows Cardi explaining the treatment of the MV to her team and Megan. Plus, there are scenes of the Invasion of Privacy album creator practicing choreography. Viewers can also see how the practical sets for the shoot were constructed.

In addition, Bloomberg recently placed Cardi B at #1 on the media outlet's Pop Star Power Rankings. She was followed by Juice WRLD (#2), Drake (#3), Taylor Swift (#4), Pop Smoke (#5), and DaBaby (#6). Cardi's "WAP" collaborator Megan Thee Stallion landed at #14 on the list.

 

