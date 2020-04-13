AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Cardi B Responds To Critic Accusing Her Of Lying About $1 Million Fashion Nova Giveaway

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The 27-year-old entertainer offers an explanation for why the winners have not gone public.

(AllHipHop News) "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker Cardi B and the LA-based clothing brand Fashion Nova join together to donate $1,000 every hour to individuals affected by the current COVID-19 outbreak. Fashion Nova has already announced over 70 recipients on its website.

However, some people are questioning if the #FashionNovaCARES relief funding is actually real. One Twitter user, going by the handle @imsoloveLee, even demanded to see more proof of the winners besides what has been presented by Fashion Nova so far.

"I feel like Fashion Nova and Cardi B lying. Where the live winners at. Not a list of names. I wanna see folks screenshots," wrote @imsoloveLee early Monday morning. Cardi B responded by tweeting, "We finna post them tomorrow and I name some the other day on live and tomorrow imma give it out to ten people at one time on my live. We don’t give to show. Some people don’t want the world to know they got help."

To qualify for #FashionNovaCARES aid, individuals in need have to share their personal stories and information on fashionnova.com/cares. Each day, twenty-four people will be selected as beneficiaries throughout the duration of the program which is running until May 20.

"People are struggling to pay rent, buy food, medicine and other essentials for themselves and their families. We all feel compassion and concern for those affected by the Coronavirus," stated Richard Saghian, founder and CEO of Fashion Nova, in an April 8 press release.

Saghian continued, "Fashion Nova Cares with Cardi B will provide people with necessary relief to help them get through this crisis. As a community-driven brand, we are inspired by the kindness and generosity of others and we wanted to do our part to help those in need."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Westside Gunn Had Coronavirus

Westside Gunn reveals he had the coronavirus but he has since recovered.

Fatima Barrie

by

moose489

Who Won? RZA and DJ Premier Battle on Instagram Live!

The two Hip-Hop legends - RZA and DJ Premier - went head to head, and only one came on top. Who did you pick?

AllHipHop Staff

by

Hawkeye5

Young Chop Arrested For Trying To "Find" 21 Savage

Young Chop's erratic behavior landed him in jail.

AllHipHop Staff

by

MattBane

The Weeknd's 'After Hours' Holds Onto No. 1 For A Third Straight Week

The singer-songwriter pulls into a tie with Roddy Ricch for the year.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Tory Lanez Addresses Low Sales Projections For 'The New Toronto 3'

The "Do the Most" performer has something to say about the possible numbers for his new project.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Diddy Names Drake As Part Of His Official Top 5 Rappers List

Puffy danced with celebs online in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Russell Simmons Launching New Podcast "Lifestyles Of Hip Hop Yogi"

Russell Simmons is turning his love for yoga into two new businesses.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

moose489

Rob Kardashian Claims Blac Chyna Held Him At Gunpoint And Now He's Scared For His Life

Blac Chyna admits she pointed an unloaded gun at Rob Kardashian, but she thinks he's making a big deal out of nothing.

Fatima Barrie

by

Thetruthliesabove

Tory Lanez Breaks Streaming Record On TikTok

Tory Lanez broke a new record on the popular TikTok app.

Fatima Barrie

by

Noname

Soulja Boy’s Manager Miami Mike Thanks Hospital After Surviving COVID-19

Miami Mike opens up about being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Fatima Barrie