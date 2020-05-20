AllHipHop
Cardi B's Catsuit And Beyonce's Gown Up For Auction

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B's catsuit and Beyonce's gown can be yours and all for a good cause.

(AllHipHop News) Gowns worn by stars including Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez are up for auction on eBay to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.

Hollywood stylist and former New York Times fashion editor, Elizabeth Stewart, has teamed up with the online marketplace to establish Chic Relief, a fashion sale supporting the Direct Relief campaign distributing protective equipment to frontline workers fighting Covid-19.

Among the items fans can bid on are a black fishtail Azzi & Osta dress Beyonce wore to the 2018 pre-Grammy Awards gala, as well as the beaded Mirco Giovannini look she sports in her "1+1" music video.

A pink Georges Chakra couture gown worn by Jennifer to the 2018 American Music Awards is also available, as is a Yousef Al-jasmi catsuit Cardi B has worn on stage.

In an Instagram post announcing the new charitable venture, Elizabeth wrote: "Many of us in the fashion industry feel helpless right now, so we got together to raise money for COVID Relief.

"And @ebay jumped on to help! 100 percent of the profits of fabulous donated fashion items will go to @directrelief."

Other stars who have donated items include Julia Roberts, Sandra Oh, Viola Davis, Cate Blanchett, Allison Janney, and Kylie Minogue, with creations by the likes of Ralph & Russo, Gucci, and Bottega Veneta open for bids, as well as a selection of bags from Louis Vuitton by Virgil Abloh.

Bidding on some items starts as low as $300, with the auction closing on May 27 and eBay promising to match each dollar raised up to $1 million.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
SexyLexie
SexyLexie

That’s so nice of them, but most received the gowns for FREE, the very best advertising a designer can do..First question is “who designed your dress” and the
designer is so elated to have their names mention at award shows. The dress is sold out and have along backorder list..One hand washes the other..

