Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy' Becomes First Debut Female Rap Album To Spend 100 Weeks On The Billboard 200

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The "regular, degular, shmegular" girl from the Bronx is six months away from passing Nicki Minaj's all-time record.

(AllHipHop News) Invasion of Privacy came out nearly two years ago, but Cardi B's breakout body of work continues to collect a significant amount of streams on a weekly basis. It is still one of the best-charting rap projects in 2020.

In January, Invasion of Privacy broke Lauryn Hill's record for the longest-charting debut album by a female rapper. This week, IOP became the first debut album by a female rapper to spend 100 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart.

If Cardi can keep her first studio LP on the Billboard 200 for another 24 weeks, she will surpass Nicki Minaj's The Pinkprint for the longest-charting female rap album in history. IOP is already listed as the most-streamed female rap album on Spotify.

Invasion of Privacy was the first album by a solo female rapper to win a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. In addition, the RIAA has certified IOP as 3x-Platinum, and every track on the album has reached Gold or Platinum status. 

"Bodak Yellow" is certified 9x-Platinum. "I Like It" with Bad Bunny and J Balvin is certified 8x-Platinum. Both singles reached #1 on the Hot 100 chart, making Cardi B the first female rapper to have two Number Ones. The "I Like It" music video also crossed the 1-billion view mark on YouTube.

