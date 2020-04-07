Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy' Becomes First Debut Female Rap Album To Spend 2 Years On The Billboard 200

The Bronx-bred Hip Hop star is planning to drop her sophomore set later this year.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B released her first studio album, Invasion of Privacy, on April 6, 2018. Two years later, the critically-acclaimed body of work still remains on the Billboard 200.

Invasion of Privacy is now the first debut album by a female rapper to spend at least two full years on the chart. It currently sits at #86 on the most recent Billboard rankings of album unit sales.

Yesterday, #2YearsofIOP was trending on Twitter as the Bardi Gang celebrated the project's two-year anniversary. Cardi commemorated her firstborn musical "baby" on social media as well.

"Happy Birthday Miss INVASION OF PRIVACY. My first baby. [I'm] [working] on her sister so I can birth her this year. Thank you everybody who support and still supports my album. Till this day is charting on Billboards 200," wrote Cardi on Instagram.

Cardi's breakout LP is currently certified 3-time Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Every song on IOP has been certified Gold or Platinum. "Bodak Yellow" (9x Platinum) and "I Like It" with Bad Bunny & J Balvin (8x Platinum) are on the road to Diamond status.

Invasion of Privacy made history when it became the first album by a solo woman to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. At the time of its release, IOP also collected the most audio streams ever in a single week by a female artist. It is now the most-streamed female rap album of all-time on Spotify.