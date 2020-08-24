Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy' Becomes Longest-Charting Album By A Female Rapper

The Bardi Gang leader adds another record to her musical résumé.

(AllHipHop News) The last few weeks have been a historic period in the career of Cardi B. Earlier this month, the Bronx-bred rapper set the first-week streaming record with "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion. The controversial #1 single amassed 93 million streams in the United States in its first seven days of release.

In addition, Cardi's debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, spent its 124th week on the Billboard 200 chart. The 2018 studio LP surpassed Nicki Minaj's The Pinkprint (123 weeks) for the all-time record for a female rapper.

Invasion of Privacy is currently certified 3x-Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The project hosts the two #1 singles "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It" with Bad Bunny and J Balvin. "Bodak Yellow" is 9x-Platinum. "I Like It" is 8x-Platinum.

Cardi previously racked up several industry firsts with Invasion of Privacy. It was the first album by a solo female rapper to win the Grammy award for Best Rap Album. IOP was also the first debut female rap album to spend at least two years on the Billboard 200.

Every song on Invasion of Privacy has earned Gold or Platinum certification from the RIAA becoming the first album by a female artist to achieve that milestone. Cardi's breakout project is also the most-streamed female rap album in Spotify history.