Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy' Breaks The Record For Longest-Charting Female Rapper Debut Album

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The self-described "Trap Selena" adds another major milestone to her list of accomplishments.

(AllHipHop News) "For the record, I set record record sales," rapped Cardi B on 2018's "I Do" featuring SZA. Nearly two years later, the Bronx-raised Belcalis Almánzar continues to stamp her name in the record books.

This week, Cardi's Invasion Of Privacy surpassed Lauryn Hill's The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998) as the longest-charting debut album by a female rapper. The Grammy-winning LP spent its 92nd week on the Billboard 200 chart.

"Thank you everybody! Hopefully by the time I put my second album out IOP still charting. It will be dope to have two albums charting at the same time! Ugh THE PRESSURE! Thank you for the love.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️BGBGBG!" wrote Cardi on Instagram.

Invasion Of Privacy has been certified 3x-Platinum by the RIAA. It was the best-selling female rap album of 2018 and 2019. The project featured guest appearances by SZA, Migos, Chance The Rapper, Kehlani, 21 Savage, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and YG.

