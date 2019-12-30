AllHipHop
Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy' Named Most-Streamed Female Rap Album In Spotify History

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The Grammy-winning project is approaching 3 billion plays on the platform.

(AllHipHop News) When Invasion of Privacy was released in 2017, it instantly topped the Billboard 200 with 255,000 first-week units. Cardi B's debut studio LP has spent 89 weeks on the chart and earn 3x-Platinum certification from the RIAA.

According to Chart Data, Invasion of Privacy recently surpassed 2.8 billion streams on Spotify. It is reportedly the most-streamed female rap album in the history of the service. 

Invasion of Privacy has broken several records. It collected the most audio streams ever in a single week by a woman at the time of its release. All thirteen tracks on the project have been certified gold, platinum, or higher by the RIAA, making Cardi the first female artist to reach that milestone.

Cardi B is currently working on her sophomore album. Over the last year, the Bronx-raised rapstress let loose the singles "Please Me" with Bruno Mars and "Press." She was also featured on songs by artists such as Offset, Lil Nas X, Blueface, Ed Sheeran, French Montana, and Fat Joe.

Comments
