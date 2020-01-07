AllHipHop
Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy' Ties Record For Longest-Charting Female Rapper Debut Album

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
Is the Grammy winner ready to start her new era?

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B has been laying low on releasing music over the last few months. However, the Bronx rapper's first LP is still getting significant plays on streaming services.

Invasion Of Privacy just spent its 91st week on the Billboard 200 chart at #56. That total puts Cardi's album in a tie with Lauryn Hill's The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998) as the longest-charting debut album by a female rapper.

Since its release in April 2018, Invasion Of Privacy has been certified 3x-Platinum by the RIAA. The project hosts the #1 singles "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)" and "I Like It." It also won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

Cardi is reportedly working on her sophomore LP at the moment. She teased a potential upcoming single by posting a very brief snippet of a song on Twitter. The record was apparently produced by Wheezy.

