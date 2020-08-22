Cardi B's Label Bosses Almost Scrapped Hit Song With Megan Thee Stallion

One of the biggest hits of the year was almost scrapped due to the explicit lyrics on the song.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's chart-topping collaboration "WAP" was almost pulled by bosses at the rapper's record label.

The provocative tune proved a hit with fans, topping the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, and its accompanying video, featuring stars including Normani and Kylie Jenner in a lavish mansion featuring butt sculptures, breast fountains, tigers and leopards, quickly went viral on social media.

But on the radio show Ash London Live, Cardi said that bosses at her record label, Atlantic Records, were unsure of the track when she first presented it to them.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nBvmF3DtPGI

"When they heard the song, they were like, 'We really like it, but that song is so explicit'," Cardi shared of the raunchy track, which has the full title "Wet Ass P##sy.

"And I guess they were asking around because even with YouTube we couldn't use the explicit version. We had to use 'wet and Gucci' to keep it PG-13."

She continued: "My label was really scared about the record. They were like, 'Can you please get another record and you could put Megan on it?' And I was like, 'No'."

Cardi also admitted she too began to get nervous about the track, confessing, "I kept asking people, 'Am I saying p##sy too much?'"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hsm4poTWjMs