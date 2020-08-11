Cardi B's "Wap" Gets Added To Online Dictionary

Searches for the meaning of the acronym skyrocketed in the last few days.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B's "Wap" featuring Megan Thee Stallion has quickly become a cultural phenomenon. The music video for the sexually-explicit single broke YouTube viewing records and spawned countless memes on the internet.

While "Wap" is currently topping the charts for every major streaming platform, there are still people that are unaware of what it means. According to Dictionary.com, searches for "wap" increased more than 9,868% over the weekend.

The overwhelming interest in Cardi's comeback track even led to the website adding an official definition for the word. Dictionary.com's pop culture section defines "Wap" as "a slang acronym that stands for wet-ass p*ssy. The acronym was created and popularized by hip-hop artist Cardi B in her hit August 2020 single 'WAP.'"

Since being released on August 7, the "Wap" music video has amassed more than 67 million views on YouTube. The visuals have remained in the Top 10 on the site's trending page for five days.