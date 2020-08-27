AllHipHop
Cardi B Says Explicit "WAP" Song Only Bothers "Fake Religious People"

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B is still defending her explicit hit #1 song with Megan Thee Stallion against haters.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B has hit back at haters blasting her explicit new single "WAP," insisting the tune is meant for "adults".

The song - a collaboration between Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion - features lyrics such as, "Make it cream, make me scream / Out in public, make a scene / I don't cook, I don't clean / But let me tell you how I got this ring."

Despite topping the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S., the track has attracted criticism from many for the sexually explicit subject matter, with "WAP" standing for "wet a## p##sy". But in an interview on Australia's The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Monday, Cardi said it shouldn't be listened to by children anyway.

"It's like, no of course I don't want my child (two-year-old daughter Kulture) to listen to this song and everything, but it's like, it's for adults," she insisted.

Cardi also said that while some people might be shocked by the lyrics, they are actually "normal" to her.

"The people that the song bothers are usually like conservatives or really religious, fake religious people," she sighed.

"I grew up listening to this type of music, so to other people, it might be strange and vulgar, but to me, it's almost like really normal." 

