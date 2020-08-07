Cardi B Says She Tried To Clean Up Freaky New Song With Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B explains how hard it was to clean up the lyrics on her song "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion on her new track "WAP" as she's the nastiest rapper she knows - but they had to clean up the song's explicit meanings.

The New York rapper told Boston, Massachusetts station Hot95.9 what the song's title stands for during an interview - revealing "WAP" is a shortening of "Wet A## P##sy".

Explaining why she asked Megan to appear, Cardi added: "The song is really nasty. The song always been nasty. My verses and the hook has been the same since before Megan was there. So it just always been a nasty song and it's like, 'Who's saying more nastier things than Megan?'"

Revealing how difficult it was to make the song acceptable for radio she adds: "It was really hard for me to clean this song up."

"WAP" is the lead single from Cardi's long-awaited second album, the follow-up to her 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy.

The video is equally raunchy and sees Cardi and Megan exploring a mansion that features butt sculptures, breast fountains, tigers and leopards.

Kylie Jenner makes an appearance, strutting around the house in a plunging leopard-print bodysuit and matching cape, with former Fifth Harmony star Normani also showing off her impressive dance moves in another room.