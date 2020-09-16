Cardi B Seeks Custody Of Baby Kulture As Divorce With Offset Looms

Cardi wants custody of Kulture, her child with soon-to-be ex-husband, Offset.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B is seeking primary custody of her two-year-old daughter Kulture in her divorce from Offset.

The "WAP" hitmaker filed documents on Tuesday to end her three-year marriage to the Migos star, with a hearing set for November 4th.

Further details from the legal papers have shown that Cardi is asking for legal and primary physical custody of Kulture, and wants Offset to pay child support for the tot.

In the documents, Cardi states via her lawyer that the marriage is "irretrievably broken," adding that the former couple are currently separated, the papers go on to add that "there are no prospects for a reconciliation."

According to the paperwork, the divorce is "contested" with Cardi listed as the plaintiff and Offset the defendant. However, the "Bodak Yellow" star ultimately hopes it will be "settled by agreement of the parties."

Following the filing of the papers, a source close to Cardi told TMZ.com that she had no idea that her lawyer was going to be positioning the case that way, and she actually wants the split to be as amicable as possible.

"She wants Offset to have joint custody of Kulture and is determined to have an amicable, co-parenting situation," the insider told the website. "Her divorce petition also says she wants child support. (But) she does not want any support from Offset ... in the financial department, she's the Bank of Cardi."

According to the website, Cardi is "in touch with her lawyer and the document will be amended to reflect her wishes."