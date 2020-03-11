AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Cardi B Shares Her Reaction To The Coronavirus Outbreak

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Her video has amassed 8 million views in just 10 hours.

(AllHipHop News) As of press time, the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the United States has reached 1,000. Public events around the country have been canceled, and Italy instituted a total lockdown in response to the medical crisis.

American rapper Cardi B expressed her concern about the possible pandemic to her nearly 60 million Instagram followers. The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker posted a video sharing her thoughts on COVID-19.

"I don't know what the f*ck this coronavirus is about. I don't understand how that sh*t went from Wuhan, China, now all of a sudden, this sh*t is on motherf*cking tour," stated the Bronx rapstress in the IG clip.

She added, "I ain't even gonna front. I’m a little scared. Sh*t got me panicking. A lot of you motherf*ckers think it's a joke... Like I was thinking. But that sh*t right there - just because you think you're immune to it. Guess what? Your pocket ain't, b*tch. Because a lot of sh*t comes from motherf*cking China."

Cardi then connected incoming products from the Asian country to the coronavirus outbreak in the US. The 27-year-old offered, "If you’re wondering why your weave or why your Fashion Nova motherf*ckinh packages haven’t arrived, guess what, b*tch? Coronavirus! I'm telling you, sh*t is getting real!"

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike Tyson Had A "Good Time" Knocking Out Rapper Eminem

This is not the first time we saw a rapper want to fight Mike Tyson in a video, Will Smith aka The Fresh Prince also got lumped up in his 1989 song, "I think I can beat Mike Tyson"

AllHipHop Staff

by

Tomi504Boy

Pras Sent To Jail Over Back Child Support

Pras Michel is sitting in jail because he could not pay a rather large child support bill.

AllHipHop Staff

Coachella Organizers Reportedly Plan To Postpone Festival Due To Coronavirus

COVID-19 is affecting concerts around the country.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

DaBaby Slaps Female At Florida Show And Gets Booed Off The Stage

DaBaby just scored another hit - on a fan! The rap star is accused of smacking a woman at his show in Florida!

AllHipHop Staff

by

RichBX

Doja Cat Responds To Skin Lightening Accusations

"New f*ckin' subject, dumbasses."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Megan Thee Stallion Releases Self-Directed "Captain Hook" Music Video

Check out Suga's latest visuals.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Pop Smoke's Brother Flips Enraged Over Open Casket Photo

Pop Smoke's brother snapped on a fan who took an open casket photo of the late rapper and posted it online.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Noname

GUTS! Korean Rapper Jay Park Scuffled With UFC's Brian Ortega

It is dangerous to be a translator/ rapper for the UFC. You will find yourself fighting a mixed martial artists!

AllHipHop Staff

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Attorney Explains The Rapper's Early Prison Release

The internet-troll-turned-government-witness should be home before the end of the summer.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

YourDaddyboy

JT From City Girls Celebrates Freedom From Prison

JT from the City Girls has finally been released from a halfway house, but she's not out of the clutches of the Feds just yet.

AllHipHop Staff

by

YourDaddyboy