Cardi B Shares Her Reaction To The Coronavirus Outbreak

Her video has amassed 8 million views in just 10 hours.

(AllHipHop News) As of press time, the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the United States has reached 1,000. Public events around the country have been canceled, and Italy instituted a total lockdown in response to the medical crisis.

American rapper Cardi B expressed her concern about the possible pandemic to her nearly 60 million Instagram followers. The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker posted a video sharing her thoughts on COVID-19.

"I don't know what the f*ck this coronavirus is about. I don't understand how that sh*t went from Wuhan, China, now all of a sudden, this sh*t is on motherf*cking tour," stated the Bronx rapstress in the IG clip.

She added, "I ain't even gonna front. I’m a little scared. Sh*t got me panicking. A lot of you motherf*ckers think it's a joke... Like I was thinking. But that sh*t right there - just because you think you're immune to it. Guess what? Your pocket ain't, b*tch. Because a lot of sh*t comes from motherf*cking China."

Cardi then connected incoming products from the Asian country to the coronavirus outbreak in the US. The 27-year-old offered, "If you’re wondering why your weave or why your Fashion Nova motherf*ckinh packages haven’t arrived, guess what, b*tch? Coronavirus! I'm telling you, sh*t is getting real!"