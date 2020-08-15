AllHipHop
Cardi B Slashes Prices Of Her OnlyFans Subscription As Channel Blows Up

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B's new OnlyFans account is going to make her millions of dollars.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B is using her OnlyFans account to take followers behind the scenes of her raunchy WAP music video.

The star joined the platform in an effort to interact with her supporters and address rumours directly earlier this month (Aug20), teasing she would use the site to offer exclusive footage.

"I'm doing a partnership with only fans," she posted on Twitter. "Everytime some1 start a rumor I will be addressing it there (sic)... what else should I post besides rumors and behind the scenes? Maybe a video of me cleaning my home with my nails?"

Now, Cardi has taken to the subscription service, known for its often provocative content, to share unreleased footage from the making of WAP, which also features Megan Thee Stallion and a cameo from Kylie Jenner.

The post comes after the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker reassured fans on Tuesday that she has lowered the monthly price of site access from $10 to $4.99.

"Ummm I did not know my onlyfans was charging ten dollars ...I’m bringing it down to 4.99," she tweeted. "Ya spend too much on vinyls and my merch coming next week."

Rapper TheDream, YouTube star DDG, and Blac Chyna, are among the other names who have also been relying on OnlyFans bosses to help them correct falsehoods and break news in recent months.

