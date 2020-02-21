AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Cardi B Sued For Beating Up Security Guard In A Medical Office

Mike Winslow

A security guard claims Cardi B. handed her a beating after she tried to record the rapper after a doctor's visit.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B has just been hit with a lawsuit for getting into a fight with a security guard when she was four months pregnant with her daughter.

According to reports, a woman named Emani Ellis is suing the rapper for spitting and punching on her during a fight at a medical office in February of 2018.

Ellis says she was working her job as a security guard in the building when she spotted the rapper, who was pregnant with her child at the time of the incident.

According to Ellis, she tried to get a photograph and record some video of Cardi, who leaving her doctor's appointment.

Cardi was apparently in no mood to be photographed and their encounter soon escalated into a full-fight, with Ellis on the losing end.

During the beating, Cardi allegedly hurled racial slurs at Ellis, while punching and beating the security guard.

Ironically, Emani Ellis ended up getting fired from her security gig, because she allegedly violated Cardi's privacy.

Cardi B has denied any physical altercation took place between the two women, but she admitted her doctor had the overzealous guard canned because of her unprofessionalism in attempting to record the world-famous rapper. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Planet Fitness Admits Boosie Was Kicked Out Of Gym; Accuses Rapper Of Harassment

Planet Fitness said Boosie was kicked out of the gym for harassment, not for the comments he made about Dwayne Wade's daughter.

AllHipHop Staff

by

BigBrain

Pop Smoke's Family Working With Cops To Find Rapper's Murderers

TMZ reports that family members are struggling to understand why something like this would happen to rapper Pop Smoke.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Cops Offer Reward To Find Gunman Who Shot Three People In Kandi Burruss' Restaurant

Kandi Burruss-Tucker’s East Point, GA restaurant, the Old Lady Gang and police are now offering a reward to find the shooter of the three injured during the assault.

AllHipHop Staff

R. Kelly Indicted On New Sex Charges As Feds Seize Millions From Disgraced Singer

R. Kelly accused of having sex with another minor in a brand new indictment.

Mike Winslow

by

tomie1969

Eminem Addresses Black Music & Racial Representation On Royce 5’9″'s 'The Allegory' Album

Marshall Mathers talks Hip Hop, Elvis, the media, and race.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

PointGuard_QB

BREAKING NEWS: Pop Smoke Shot And Killed

Pop Smoke was murdered in a home invasion robbery in Los Angeles this morning.

Mike Winslow

by

Noname

EXCLUSIVE: RZA Talks "Cut Throat City" And His Occupation As An Artist

RZA’s newest film "Cut Throat City" release a new trailer.

Fatima Barrie

Red Bull Music Releases 'Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House Of Petunia' Documentary

The 'K.T.S.E.' album creator presents a behind-the-scenes look at the run-up to her special concert in NYC.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Tory Lanez Brings Out Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, T-Pain & More At "Chixtape Live" Show In LA

Watch the Toronto representative share the stage with Hip Hop and R&B stars.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Erykah Badu Reacts To Selling Out Her Vagina-Scented Incense

Will you be purchasing the possibly enchanting product?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)