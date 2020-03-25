Cardi B, T.I. and Chance the Rapper Return To Netflix "Rhythm + Flow" Season 2

After finding one of 2020's top rising stars, can judges Cardi B, T.I. and Chance the Rapper pick another winner from this season fo Rhythm + Flow's batch of newbies?

(AllHipHop News) Netflix’ hit show, *Rhythm + Flow* is set to come back for its second season.

The first of its kind, this musical competition series combined the firey-eyed talent development and nurture of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ "The Four" and the intensive nature of SMACK/ URL’s battle rap league, rolled up into a dope lyric fest of rap entertainment.

Returning are the shows original judges, The Boogie Down’s Cardi B, Chi-town’s Chance the Rapper and T.I. aka the “King of The South” and the “Founder of Trap.”

After discovering and putting D-Smoke on the map in a new and fresh way, the trio is bringing back the same model to find the next Hip-Hop sensation.

What does being a Hip-Hop sensation look like?

If you look at the talent that made it to the very end, you might be in the ballpark if you can do the following:

- Rap your ass off

- Be purposeful, knowing what type of artist you are from the start

- Be versatile, but not all over the place

- Have a sense of style

- Remember lyrical miracles are not always what makes stars

Like its previous season, Netflix reminds us that “the judges will join other industry legends in a multi-city search to find raw, undiscovered artists looking for their come up.

Auditions are now open at RhythmAndFlow.com.