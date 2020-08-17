AllHipHop
Cardi B Talks 2020 Election, Healthcare, Education, Police Brutality & More With Joe Biden

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The 27-year-old entertainment megastar jumps back into the political arena.

(AllHipHop News) For years, Belcalis "Cardi B" Almánzar was an outspoken backer of Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. She even interviewed him in 2019. After Sanders dropped out of the 2020 presidential race earlier this year, Cardi publicly endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden.

The "WAP" hitmaker actually got the chance to speak with Biden as part of a conversation for Elle magazine. The presumptive Democratic nominee asked Cardi to share some of the issues her fans are most concerned about at the moment.

According to Cardi, her followers are interested in elected officials addressing free college tuition and free healthcare. She also mentioned the need for more afterschool programs and affordable childcare in communities like the one she grew up in in the Bronx, New York.

The discussion also included Belcalis and Biden talking about police brutality and police reform. Cardi stated, "Black people - we're not asking for sympathy, we're not asking for charity. We are just asking for equality. We are asking for fairness. We are asking for justice. That is all."

Not only has Cardi shown her support for Joe Biden's 2020 presidential bid, but she has also disclosed who she would like to see run for the White House in the coming years. U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York could get the Bardi Gang leader's future endorsement. 

In response to seeing a Twitter video of AOC listening to her "Bodak Yellow" single, Cardi tweeted, "She better run for president when she turns 35." The fellow Bronx native replied to the rapstress by posting, "Women Against Patriarchy (WAP) 2020 😜."

