Cardi B Talks Her Sophomore Album Having Moments Like Beyoncé's 'Lemonade'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Grammy winner covers the latest edition of 'Elle' magazine.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B has repeatedly expressed her admiration for Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. The "Wap" hitmaker referenced Queen Bey multiple times on her 3x-Platinum debut album Invasion of Privacy.

Beyoncé also served as inspiration for Cardi's upcoming sophomore studio LP. In a new cover story for Elle, the Bardi Gang leader discussed the direction she is looking to take her next musical project.

"My music is always going to make a woman feel like a bad b*tch. When you make a woman feel like she’s the baddest b*tch in the room, to me, that’s female empowerment,” said Cardi. “But this album is going to be really different. Of course, it’s going to have my Lemonade moments, my personal relationship moments.”

Lemonade is widely considered a modern-day classic. Beyoncé's second "visual album" explored themes such as infidelity, feminism, liberation, and generational trauma. It won the Grammy Award for Best Urban Contemporary Album. 

The Elle article also featured Cardi talking about her relationship with Offset, American politics, Breonna Taylor, competition in Hip Hop, and cancel culture. When it comes to the topic of being "canceled" by her critics, she made it clear they will not run her out of the industry.

“Ain’t no way that I’m going to quit. I don’t give a f*ck if the whole world picks on me. I don’t give a f*ck if people make up lies about me every single day. I want to make it really clear that nobody can ever make me quit," declared Cardi.

