Cardi B Thankful She Didn’t Do This As A 16-Year-Old

Rapper Cardi B is forever “thankful” she didn’t act on her teenage desire to get a tattoo on her face.

She admitted she once had her heart set on getting a distinctive inking which would have trailed down one side of her face, but she never went through with the plan.

“Everyday I’m thankful at the fact that (I) ain’t get this face tatt I wanted when I was 16,” she shared on Twitter.

Everyday I’m thankful at the fact that ain’t get this face tatt I wanted when I was 16. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 2, 2021

Cardi didn’t explain why her ink dreams never came to fruition. But she explained the design featured, “Little stars from the top of my eyebrow swirling down to my jaw.”

Although she didn’t end up with the facial skin art, she eventually went under the needle to have a huge colorful peacock inked onto her thigh, which she recently had touched up to revamp the 10-year-old tattoo.

Cardi B, who recently revealed she was pregnant with baby number two with her superstar husband Offset, recently showed off her ink on Instagram.

She showed the fresh ink as she twerked in a thong. Take a look: