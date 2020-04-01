Cardi B Throws “Tiger King” Joe Exotic To Lions Over N-Word Video

Belcalis no longer backs the controversial star of the popular Netflix program.

(AllHipHop News) What a difference a day makes. Cardi B went from being one of the most vocal celebrity supporters of Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage to quickly turning on the self-described Tiger King.

Over the weekend, Cardi declared being a stan of the incarcerated ex-zookeeper featured in Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness docuseries.

However, a viral video of Joe Exotic complaining about not being able to say the n-word made the “Bodak Yellow” rapper flip the script.

“I can’t say the n-word, but you can get on YouTube and watch any Black man’s rap video and they’re calling each other the n-word. What the hell? Is this discrimination? I’m White. I can’t say the n-word and they can,” stated Joe Exotic. in the video.

After seeing the clip, Cardi tweeted, “Ooooo heeeeiiiiillllllllll naaawwww .......Feed him to the lions 🦁 immediately 😤.”

One Twitter user then called for Joe to be freed from federal prison now.

The famous musical daughter of a Dominican father and Trinidadian mother replied, “Heeiiiillllllll naaaaawww not nomooooo.”